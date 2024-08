A FIANNA FÁIL Senator has said Ireland should start developing a bid to host the 2072 summer Olympics.

Senator Malcolm Byrne said that while there may be “a few eye rolls” at his suggestion, he thinks we “could start to develop a plan so that we have the world class infrastructure to host major international events and there is none bigger than the Olympics”.

He added that the Helsinki Olympics in 1952 was the last time a smaller country hosted the summer Games.

Since then 15 sports and 180 more events have been added to the Summer Olympics.

Byrne acknowledged the enormous costs in improving Ireland’s infrastructure but said that the “transformational opportunities are incredible”.

So today we’re asking: Should Ireland bid to host the Olympics in 2072?