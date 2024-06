The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Republic of Ireland 2

Hungary 1

TROY PARROTT SCORED late winner to see Ireland to victory over Hungary in an international friendly at the Aviva Stadium.

Advertisement

The finish was a little too close to the Hungarian goalkeeper but no matter: it’s a sweet moment for Parrott, who has scored seven goals in his final three games for Excelsior Rotterdam and shown admirable persistence in the process. This was Ireland’s first win over a side ranked above them since Scotland lost at the Aviva two years ago.

This also marks Euros-bound Hungary’s first defeat since the same September night in 2022, and meant a game that threatened to follow the template of zestless pre-tournament/end-of-season friendlies erupted in exuberance.

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.