IRELAND IS “INCREASINGLY susceptible” to threats such as cyber-attacks, espionage, subversion of authority and attacks on critical infrastructure, from state and non-state groups, as well as maligned individuals, according to a new government defence assessment.

The Defence Policy Review, which received government approval this week, is based on a security environment assessment which looks at the significant changes in the international security environment.

The report sets out possible threats from Russia, China, and other internationally actors.

It finds that maritime security must be a priority action area for government as Ireland has one of the largest Maritime Exclusive Economic Zones in the EU with extensive sea fishing, air traffic, sea lines, undersea cables and energy production capacity.

The report highlights an increase in suspicious activity by foreign militaries in these waters.

Fibre optic cables

It states that the security of undersea fibre optic cables, “which represent vital but vulnerable components of the international communications infrastructure, are a particularly important feature”.

“While the security of energy infrastructure is also of critical importance given Ireland’s island status and plans in relation to offshore renewables. The use of Ireland’s maritime domain as a conduit for illicit activities by organised crime groups also poses a risk in this domain,” it states.

Since 2019, the department has been aware of an uptick internationally in espionage.

It states that acts of espionage by state actors in the form of influence, disruption and subversion activities also pose a threat to Ireland’s national security, including those aimed at government, the private sector and academic institutions.

Espionage

“In the current geostrategic environment, access to dual-use goods, emerging and disruptive technology, and intellectual property can all be assessed as significant objectives of states seeking a competitive advantage.

“As a global centre for leading edge technology, and as a geographical hub for data centres and transatlantic fibre optic cables, Ireland will continue to present a valuable target for espionage activity and the political influence and information operations that facilitate it,” states the review, adding:

Enhanced counter intelligence and cyber capabilities and cooperation with international partners will therefore be essential.

The report says Ireland, as an EU member state, “faces similar threats and challenges” to other countries.

“Our geographic position and policy of military neutrality no longer minimise threats posed by malign actors,” the review finds.

It highlighted how some are willing to “exploit and undermine” Ireland’s security arrangements.

Commenting on the publication of the review, the Tánaiste said:

“The world is facing an increasingly challenging and contested security environment. Ireland has a responsibility through our Defence policy to invest in the defence of the state, to protect our citizens, our values and our sovereign interests and to continue to contribute to international peace and security.”