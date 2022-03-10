#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 10 March 2022
Cost-of-living crisis: Consumer prices up by 5.6%, the largest increase in 21 years

The last time the CPI was this was was in April 2001.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 10 Mar 2022, 11:53 AM
52 minutes ago 1,904 Views 6 Comments
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

CONSUMER PRICES WERE an average of 5.6% higher last month compared to a year previous, the largest annual increase in 21 years. 

The latest Consumer Price Index from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) stands as stark evidence of the current inflation crisis. The last time the CPI was this was in April 2001. 

The area with the largest increase was in transport where costs were an average of 15.4% higher than last year, with this increase cost by rising petrol costs, up 30.3% on last year, and diesel, up 32.5% on last year. 

The spiralling cost of filling vehicles forced the government to cut excise duty from today, but people have reported filling station prices being increased yesterday before today’s enforced cut. 

Other transport-related costs have increased, with airfares up by 42.3% compared to February of last year, admittedly when foreign travel was severely curtailed due to Covid-19.  

The yearly cost of living is up by 5.6% but the pace of inflation is also shown in the monthly increase, with consumer prices rising by 0.9% in the month between January and February alone. 

The largest monthly decrease was seen in alcoholic beverages, which were down b 1.2% over the month.

Providing some details on staple items, the CSO’s Colin Cotter said:

“The national average price for bread (large (800g) white sliced pan) was up 12.1 cent in the year to January 2022, while the same size brown sliced pan is up 17.3 cent in the year. Bananas per kg increased by 10.2 cent in the year while the average price for 2.5kg of Potatoes decreased by 22.9 cent. Spaghetti per 500g was up 9.9 cent in the year.”

Rónán Duffy
