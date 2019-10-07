Irish restaurants land seven Michelin stars at ceremony in London

IRELAND HAS A whole galaxy of new Michelin stars after restaurants from around the island picked up the prestigious awards at a ceremony in London today.

Kildare restaurant Aimsir, which is located in the Cliff at Lyons spa hotel, pulled off the impressive feat of being promoted straight to Michelin Guide two-star status after only opening its doors in May this year.

The Greenhouse on Dublin’s Dawson Street secured its second star while Variety Jones on Thomas Street picked up its first award to make it a two-star night for the capital.

The other new one-star restaurants are The Oak Room at Adare Manor; Bastion in Kinsale, Co Cork and The Muddlers Club in Belfast.

“We are so, so proud of being recognised by Michelin today and it’s a testament to how we, as a team, have grown along the way,” The Oak Room Head Chef Michael Tweedie said after securing the star.

“Listening to our guests and working so closely with the community of producers that we have created across the island has been central to The Oak Room becoming a Michelin star restaurant. I couldn’t be prouder,” he added.

Ireland now has three two-star restaurants and 15 establishments with one-star. There are also three one-star restaurants in Northern Ireland.

“This is an amazing year for the Republic of Ireland, with five new Michelin Stars being awarded – two of them at Two Star level,” Rebecca Burr, Director of the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland said.

“This brings the total number of Starred restaurants in Ireland up to 18 and is just reward for the determination of young chefs who are keen to make their mark on the Irish dining scene.”

Galway restaurant Loam, which already has one-star, was also awarded the guide’s Sustainability Award.

“Chef-owner Enda McEvoy was the first in Ireland to champion natural ingredients and build personal relationships with his suppliers. The menu is small so as to reduce food waste,” the Michelin Guide said.