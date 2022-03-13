Government purchases two ships for naval service from New Zealand

THE DEPARTMENT OF Defence and Foreign Affairs has purchased two inshore patrol vessels as part of the “regeneration” of Ireland’s Naval Service.

Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney announced today that the two ships, which are being sold by the New Zealand government for €26 million, will be delivered next year.

The two vessels will serve as replacements for LÉ Orla and LÉ Ciara. As part of the regeneration of the Naval Service, those two vessels and LÉ Eithne will be withdrawn from service and replaced on a phased basis.

Today, Minister for Defence Simon Coveney T.D. announced the acquisition of 2 Inshore Patrol Vessels (IPVs) on a Government to Government basis with New Zealand. These IPVs will be part of the future balanced fleet enhancing capacity on the East, South coasts and our EEZ. pic.twitter.com/EQt31kp83W — Irish Naval Service (@naval_service) March 13, 2022

In a press statement, Coveney said: “The Government has acknowledged that there are ongoing challenges in the Naval Service and these are being addressed as part of a planned approach to regeneration of the Naval Service.”

Plans to secure a replacement of the flagship LÉ Eithne with a new more modern and capable multi-role vessel is underway, with consultants having been engaged with a view to initiating a tender competition in due course.

Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy added: “The changing face of maritime security in the Irish Sea has highlighted a requirement for a specialist inshore capability in order to protect Irish interests. The procurement of these vessels strengthens the ability of the Naval Service to fulfil its role in protecting our national sovereignty and constitutes a strong vote of confidence in the Defence Forces by the Minister and Government.”

The new vessels have a lesser crewing requirement than the ships they are replacing, and will provide the Naval Service with an improved capacity to operate and undertake patrols in the Irish Sea on the East and South East Coast. This will allow the remaining fleet to focus on operations elsewhere.

They have fully automated control and navigations system, a powerful engine, modern communications and surveillance systems, active stabilisers and comfortable accommodation. Using two RHIBs (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats) both ships can undertake boarding operations and surveillance.

The ships are highly manoeuvrable and capable of speeds up to 25 knots (46 kilometres per hour). They have a capacity of 20 crew members – less than that of LE Orla and LE Ciara, which have a complement of 44 crew per ship.

Flag Officer Commanding the Naval Service Commodore Michael Malone said: “The acquisition of the IPVs will allow the Naval Service to continue to modernise and tackle the dynamic and ever changing maritime environment that we operate in 365 days a year.”

Last month, a long-awaited report on the future of Ireland’s Defence Forces recommended, among other changes, a larger navy and a range of measures to enhance the Forces’ ability to protect Ireland’s ports.

It said there should be a significantly increased navy with a doubling of the navy reserve, including new reserve units in Galway, the north west and north east.