Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#GAZA: Israel ruled out a ceasefire in Gaza as the Hamas-run health officials said over 11,000 have now been killed in conflict.
#PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said melting glaciers are “an unprecedented challenge for humanity” at the Paris Peace Forum.
#INDONESIA: An elusive echidna, feared extinct, was rediscovered in Indonesia today.
It's not every day you get to meet your heroes!— Irish Naval Service (@naval_service) November 10, 2023
Today, we got to meet Izaiah and his family escorted by @LilBlueHeroes and @GardaTraffic
Izaiah took command of #P63 and put the crew through their paces in the sim at @NMCI_Ireland
Izaiah, thank you for the most enjoyable day. pic.twitter.com/82am7qaBix
