Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

RYAN BYRNE / INPHO FAI CEO Jonathan Hill. RYAN BYRNE / INPHO / INPHO

THE WORLD

Advertisement

Alamy French President Emmanuel Macron. Alamy

#GAZA: Israel ruled out a ceasefire in Gaza as the Hamas-run health officials said over 11,000 have now been killed in conflict.

#PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said melting glaciers are “an unprecedented challenge for humanity” at the Paris Peace Forum.

#INDONESIA: An elusive echidna, feared extinct, was rediscovered in Indonesia today.

PARTING SHOT

It's not every day you get to meet your heroes!



Today, we got to meet Izaiah and his family escorted by @LilBlueHeroes and @GardaTraffic



Izaiah took command of #P63 and put the crew through their paces in the sim at @NMCI_Ireland



Izaiah, thank you for the most enjoyable day. pic.twitter.com/82am7qaBix — Irish Naval Service (@naval_service) November 10, 2023