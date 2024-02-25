Here's what happened today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all of today’s top stories.

IRELAND

The scene of the incident in Co Clare.

Gardaí in Tralee are investigating “all of the circumstances” around the discovery of the body of a man in his 80s, which was found at a residence in Castlemaine, Co Kerry earlier today.

in his 80s, which was found at a residence in Castlemaine, Co Kerry earlier today. Gardaí and Fire Brigade personnel responded to a series of arson incidents at retail premises located in Cork city centre this evening.

at retail premises located in Cork city centre this evening. The Department of Media and the Government were made aware that the new terms of reference for the RTÉ remuneration committee would include reviews of exit package arrangements in October last year.

A 10-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital following a road traffic collision in Co Clare this afternoon.

following a road traffic collision in Co Clare this afternoon. Sinn Féin support levels have gone back up to 28%, after previously slumping to 25% in January of this year, according to the latest Business Post/ Red C Poll.

have gone back up to 28%, after previously slumping to 25% in January of this year, according to the latest Business Post/ Red C Poll. The Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference has said the upcoming referendum relating to the definition of family is “likely to lead to a weakening of the incentive for young people to marry”.

INTERNATIONAL

Eden Golan holding the Israeli flag. KAN KAN

#EUROVISION: Israel today warned that it may withdraw from this year’s Eurovision Song Contest if organisers reject the lyrics from its entry as too political.

#UKRAINE has said that half of promised Western military support to Ukraine fails to arrive on time, complicating the task of military planners and ultimately costing the lives of soldiers.

#PORTUGAL: The official two-week campaign period before Portugal’s early general election began today, with the country’s two moderate mainstream parties once again expected to collect the most votes.

PARTING SHOT

Cillian Murphy has picked up another award for his role in Christopher Nolan’s epic film Oppenheimer.

Cillian Murphy accepts award for best actor at 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards last night Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Screen Actors Guild Awards were held last night as Hollywood stars attended their union’s first awards gala since staging its longest-ever strike last year.

The mood at the gala was celebratory all round, as members of SAG-AFTRA – the union that represents some 120,000 performers, including A-list stars – congregated in numbers for the first time since the strike ended in November.

The guild ultimately extracted hard-fought gains including better pay and protections against artificial intelligence (AI) from studios including Disney and Netflix.