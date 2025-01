THE GOVERNMENT PLANS to send a much higher number than usual of senior ministers to the United States for St Patrick’s Day in an attempt to lovebomb the new Trump administration.

While the new ministers are bedding in this week, it is understood the list of destinations for the annual Patrick’s Day exodus of government ministers and junior ministers will be drawn up shortly.

Senior sources have confirmed to The Journal that increasing the number of senior ministers going stateside is being considered this year to try to prevent any dramatic policy decisions from being taken which would adversely impact Ireland’s economy – which US president Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to do.

Last year, apart from the Taoiseach travelling to Washington DC for the White House visit, just three senior ministers travelled to the US: former Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin travelled to Nashville and Austin in Texas; former Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys went to Chicago and Madison; while former Justice Minister Helen McEntee travelled to New York.

A total of seven junior ministers were also sent to the US for St Patrick’s Day last year, but an argument is being made within government to beef up the number of people in the top jobs being sent to key states in March.

A total of 38 government representatives visited 48 countries last year for Patrick’s Day, which exceeded the 44 countries travelled to in 2023.

With the number of junior ministers for this government set to be a record high, these numbers could be broken again.

It is understood that a bigger footprint of ministers on the ground might be needed this year, particularly in states such as California where the big tech companies – which are so important to the Irish economy – are situated.

Ireland’s ‘charm offensive’

Asked about whether the country will put forward a “charm offensive” to the pharma and multinational sector as part of efforts to dissuade them from shifting production to the US, Tánaiste and Trade Minister Simon Harris said yesterday that the government will “absolutely be engaging with them”.

Speaking in Brussels, where Harris was attending his first European Foreign Affairs meeting as Tánaiste, he said it is his intention to bring forward proposals to government in the next week to establish a new trade consultative forum.

“What I want to do here is get people around the table,” said Harris, highlighting the need to promote “Team Ireland”.

Sources say that since November, Ireland’s ambassador to the US, Geraldine Byrne Nason, and senior diplomats have been working tirelessly to create links with the Trump administration.

Irish-American power brokers and business people have also been reached out to to use their influence and speak up for Ireland’s interests while also dissuading the Trump administration from making any decisions that would negatively impact the Irish economy.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Harris’s comments in Brussels came as stockbrokers Goodbody warned in a report that Ireland could face major policy issues if Trump decides to implement aggressive tariffs on the EU and cut corporation taxes in the States.

The report called for a Brexit-style response to the new US administration in a bid to protect Irish attractiveness and competitiveness. Goodbody’s also called for a whole-of-government approach to protect sectors such as ICT, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals in Ireland.

Invitation to the White House

However, there are concerns within government circles that the invite to the White House for St Patrick’s Day might not come this year.

While it would be an unprecedented move, there are fears that there is strong lobbying from Israel against Ireland, due to the position the government has taken on Palestine.

Former special envoy to the US, John Deasy has said there is evidence that the US wants Ireland to change its position on the proposed Occupied Territories, or else the St Patrick’s Day itinerary could be impacted.

Those The Journal spoke to in government said they did expect the Taoiseach to be invited to meet President Donald Trump, but they also said they would not be surprised if the celebrations at the White House were pared back.

Ireland has previously been described as the “hardest soft power in the world”, going under the radar to use its influence on St Patrick’s Day. The St Patrick’s Day hoopla draws critics every year.

But, while on the surface it appears to be full of fluff, shamrocks, speeches about the home country, the government views the diplomatic relations it fosters as vital, particularly in such times of uncertainty.

‘We can do business with the Trump administration’

Harris said yesterday’s meeting in Brussels gave him the opportunity to have a bilateral with the EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

The Tánaiste said the commission knows Ireland “very well” from the Brexit days, another period where Ireland’s trade was under severe threat.

“I think it’s absolutely vital that the European Union and the United States establish a deep, meaningful working relationship. The United States is reliant on foreign direct investment. It was before the US presidential election, it is after the US presidential election and the US and the EU are dependent on each other,” said Harris.

“Now that President Trump is in office, it’s really, really important that we engage intensively on trade and how we can do business together,” he added.

Harris said the best way to engage with Trump on the matter of trade is speaking to the benefits of doing business with the European Union.

“We can do business with the Trump administration. My country has done business with every US administration. There’ll be challenges, there’ll absolutely be challenges, but we’ve got to control what we can control,” said the Tánaiste.