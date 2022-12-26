Advertisement

# Quiz
Quiz: How well do you know Ireland's cultural oddities?
Naas Ball. Naas Ball! NAAS BALL!
10.0k
2
1 hour ago

 

WHETHER IT IS our veneration of a man who is a humanoid potato in a porkpie hat, or a secret theatre underneath a grimy bus depot, Ireland has no shortage of cultural curiosities. 

By way of celebrating some of the weirdest factoids about our small island, here is a quiz on ten of our favourite cultural oddities. Enjoy.

What did the Republic of Ireland briefly legalise in 2015?
Ecstasy and ketamine
Drink-driving

Voter fraud
Impersonating a guard
__________ Special is the name of a soft drink produced in Donegal.
Railroad
Football

Rally
Northern
The shop affectionately known by the LGBTQ community as 'Gay Spar' is situated on the corner of which two Dublin streets?
Camden St and Dame St
Wexford St and Kevin's St

Aungier St and Dame St
George's St and Dame St
What is the official name of the Naas Ball?
The Sphere
Fusion Road

Perpetual Motion
Sacred Orb
Lambay Island is famously home to which creatures?
Wallabies
Bandicoots

Koala bears
Kangaroos
In what month of the year does the Puck Fair take place?
June
July

August
September
A virtually unknown Nirvana famously played Cork's Sir Henry's in 1991, but which band were they supporting?
The Melvins
Sonic Youth

Smashing Pumpkins
Pearl Jam
Obama Plaza opened in 2014, but which ancestor of Obama's emigrated to the United States from Moneygall?
Great-grandfather
Great-great-grandfather

Great-great-great-grandfather
Grandfather
Who became Ireland's first Olympic medallist following independence?
John B Keane
Jack B Yeats

Pat O'Callaghan
John Lavery
Where does Ireland rank when it comes to Nobel Prizes per capita?
1st
8th

18th
28th
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Congratulations! I'm Douglas Hyde!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Not bad! I'm Douglas Hyde!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You have failed me! I'm Douglas Hyde!
Share your result:

