Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 4 October 2022
Ireland ranked the friendliest country in Europe by Condé Nast Traveller

In the readers' list of friendliest cities in Europe, Dublin came in sixth place.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 4 Oct 2022, 8:08 PM
1 hour ago 6,732 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5884242
Grafton Street, Dublin
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND HAS BEEN ranked the friendliest country in Europe by the readers of publication Condé Nast Traveller. 

The travel magazine asked its readers to decide on their favourite countries, cities, hotels and resorts around the world as part of its annual readers choice awards survey. 

Beating off competition from other popular destinations such Portuagl, Greece and Iceland, Ireland was voted the friendliest country in Europe. 

The friendliest countries on the continent, according to the 2022 Condé Nast Traveller survey, are:

  • Ireland
  • Portugal
  • Greece
  • Iceland
  • Finland
  • Turkey
  • Denmark
  • Netherlands
  • Italy
  • Spain

In the readers’ list of friendliest cities in Europe, Dublin came in sixth place. 

Tourism Ireland chief executive Niall Gibbons said he is “delighted” with the news. 

“Again and again, our research shows us that the friendliness of our people is one of our unique selling points,” Gibbons said. 

“It is the warm welcome and the ‘craic’ here that resonates with our overseas visitors and makes the island of Ireland such a great choice for a short break or holiday,” he said. 

Commenting on Ireland, Condé Nast Traveller said: “Countless global reports have continually dubbed the people of Ireland as some of the friendliest and most welcoming to visitors in the world, and our readers feel the same; voting it into the top spot for the friendliest countries in Europe.

“Of course, the breweries and lively atmosphere of Dublin are a must, but there are plenty of more natural discoveries to be made here for those willing to venture a little further.”

