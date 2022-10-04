Ireland ranked the friendliest country in Europe by Condé Nast Traveller

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
IRELAND HAS BEEN ranked the friendliest country in Europe by the readers of publication Condé Nast Traveller.
The travel magazine asked its readers to decide on their favourite countries, cities, hotels and resorts around the world as part of its annual readers choice awards survey.
Beating off competition from other popular destinations such Portuagl, Greece and Iceland, Ireland was voted the friendliest country in Europe.
The friendliest countries on the continent, according to the 2022 Condé Nast Traveller survey, are:
In the readers’ list of friendliest cities in Europe, Dublin came in sixth place.
Tourism Ireland chief executive Niall Gibbons said he is “delighted” with the news.
“Again and again, our research shows us that the friendliness of our people is one of our unique selling points,” Gibbons said.
“It is the warm welcome and the ‘craic’ here that resonates with our overseas visitors and makes the island of Ireland such a great choice for a short break or holiday,” he said.
Commenting on Ireland, Condé Nast Traveller said: “Countless global reports have continually dubbed the people of Ireland as some of the friendliest and most welcoming to visitors in the world, and our readers feel the same; voting it into the top spot for the friendliest countries in Europe.
“Of course, the breweries and lively atmosphere of Dublin are a must, but there are plenty of more natural discoveries to be made here for those willing to venture a little further.”
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (13)