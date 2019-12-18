This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you think Ireland should ban the sale of cheap alcohol?

“We do not want to encourage cross-border purchases of alcohol,” the Taoiseach told the Dáil.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 9:07 AM
17 minutes ago 2,803 Views 13 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Esich Elena
Image: Shutterstock/Esich Elena

SHOULD IRELAND BAN the sale of cheap alcohol immediately?

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that he may introduce the minimum pricing law without waiting for Northern Ireland’s Stormont Assembly to reconvene. If the laws are introduced before this, it would mean alcohol would be much cheaper across the border.

“If people are crossing the border to buy cheap alcohol, this measure will not work economically or in public health terms,” Varadkar said. 

The Irish legislation sets out minimum pricing in a bid to ban low-cost sales of alcoholic products. This would mean that the average bottle of wine can’t be sold for less than €7.50; and a 70cl of Tesco vodka costing €12.99 would increase by €7.72.

So, do you think we should introduce the new laws banning the sale low-cost alcohol as soon as possible?


Poll Results:

No (238)
Yes (73)
Yes, but wait for Northern Ireland (22)
I don't know (7)




About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Read next:

