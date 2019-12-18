Poll: Do you think Ireland should ban the sale of cheap alcohol?

SHOULD IRELAND BAN the sale of cheap alcohol immediately?

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that he may introduce the minimum pricing law without waiting for Northern Ireland’s Stormont Assembly to reconvene. If the laws are introduced before this, it would mean alcohol would be much cheaper across the border.

“If people are crossing the border to buy cheap alcohol, this measure will not work economically or in public health terms,” Varadkar said.

The Irish legislation sets out minimum pricing in a bid to ban low-cost sales of alcoholic products. This would mean that the average bottle of wine can’t be sold for less than €7.50; and a 70cl of Tesco vodka costing €12.99 would increase by €7.72.

So, do you think we should introduce the new laws banning the sale low-cost alcohol as soon as possible?

