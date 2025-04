Scotland 26

Ireland 19

IRELAND HAVE FINISHED the women’s Six Nations in third place but have ended their campaign with an error-strewn performance against Scotland.

A combination of poor mistakes and injuries to key players resulted in a dramatic defeat to Scotland, who clinched the winning try at the the death in Edinburgh.

Tries from Amee-Leigh Costigan, Linda Djougang and Emily Lane looked to have earned a draw for Ireland, but Francesca McGhie stormed over in the corner while the clock was in red to snatch victory for the hosts.

Ireland made a promising start when Costigan raced over after collecting a pop pass from Molly Suffil-McCabe. But in the 15th minute, Dorothy Wall slumped to the ground in considerable pain and was stretchered off. Ireland had already lost Erin King and Aoife Wafter to injury before the game, with Wall appearing to pick up a serious lower leg injury.

Aoife Dalton also picked up an ankle injury in the first half, but played on with strapping while captain Edel McMahon also went off with a HIA.

But it was Ireland’s error count that was the most concerning in their final Six Nations outing with a World Cup looming later in the year.

Scotland drew level at the end of the opening quarter from a well-worked lineout as Lana Skeldon touched down at the end of a brilliant maul. Emma Orr then pushed Scotland into the lead just before half-time after a frantic sequence which began with an intercept pass.

Scotland broke away quickly and Eve Higgins was forced to win a race for loose possession in Ireland’s 22. But just as Ireland looked to have weathered that mistake, out-half Dannah O’Brien failed to find touch and signal half-time as her kick was collected by Scotland. They punished Scott Bemand’s side with a try from Emma Orr which was converted by Helen Nelson.

Linda Djougang, who was held up twice on the Scotland line, finally managed to ground the ball for Ireland’s second try in the 48th minute. There was a significant delay in O’Brien’s conversion as the referee reviewed a high challenge on Costigan which resulted in a yellow card for Rhona Lloyd.

O’Brien’s conversion kick was in front of the posts but the delay caused her to mishit the attempt and the sides were locked at 12-12.

Scotland regained the lead through Rachel McLachlan who went in at the corner after Ireland’s defensive line was stretched. Nelson added the extras to put the pressure back on Ireland heading into the final 20 minutes.

Lane profited for Ireland after a congested period where the referee was unhappy with the scrum and resets were ordered. Ireland eventually took the ball out of that area and carried possession out wide. Lane swiveled her way over and O’Brien levelled the tie from the tee.

But Scotland had the final word after stretching Ireland’s defensive shape again to send Francesca McGhie in for the decisive score. Nelson, who had been sent to the bin, returned to the field in time for one more conversion kick to put the extra gloss on Scotland’s victory.

Ireland have plenty of positives to pour over from this Six Nations, but end their campaign on a frustrating note.

Scotland scorers:

Tries – Lana Skeldon, Emma Orr, Rachel McLachlan, Francesca McGhie

Conversions – Helen Nelson [3/4]

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Amee-Leigh Costigan, Linda Djougang, Emily Lane

Conversions – Dannah O’Brien [2/3]

SCOTLAND: Chloe Rollie; Rhona Lloyd (Lucia Scott ’59), Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Francesca McGhie, Helen Nelson, Leia Brebner-Holden; Leah Bartlett (Anne Young ’46), Lana Skeldon (Ellis Martin ’63), Ellian Clarke (Molly Poolman ’63); Jade Konkel, Sarah Bonar; Rachel Malcolm, Rachel McLachlan, Evie Gallagher.

IRELAND: Aoife Corey; Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Stacey Flood ’46), Aoife Dalton, Enya Breen (Eve Higgins ’38), Amee-Lee Costigan; Dannah O’Brien, Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Emily Lane ’63); Niamh O’Dowd (Sadhbh McGrath, 63), Neve Jones (Cliodhna Moloney, 63), Linda Djougang (Christy Haney, 63); Ruth Campbell, Fiona Tuite; Dorothy Wall (Claire Boles ’21), Edel McMahon (Jane Clohessy ’21), Brittany Hogan.

Referee: Natarsha Ganley (NZRU)

Written by Sinead Farrell and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.