Republic of Ireland 1

Slovenia 0

AT THE FINAL whistle, Slovenia celebrated wildly.

Ireland won the game, but not the war. A frst-half goal from Cork history-maker Saoirse Noonan wasn’t enough at Páirc Uí Chaoimh as the hosts fell short of the four-goal win needed to steal top spot and secure Nations League promotion.

Carla Ward’s side went for it, but instead navigate the play-offs in October as they chase promotion to League A. They’ll learn their fate in Friday’s draw, a third-place League A team lying in wait.

As Saša Kolman and his players revelled in their incredible achievement — thanks to a 4-0 win in Koper in February — the Irish squad huddled quietly and paid tribute to the retiring Louise Quinn.

