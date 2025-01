SAM PRENDERGAST HAS been selected to start at out-half for Ireland in their Six Nations opener against England on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium [KO 4.45pm, Virgin Media One].

The 21-year-old will make his Six Nations debut in the Dublin clash, with interim head coach Simon Easterby giving him the nod ahead of Jack Crowley. The pair have been in a tight contest for the 10 jersey following Prendergast’s impressive displays in the November series. Both have been in strong form for their provinces, but Prendergast takes over from Crowley who was the starting out-half last year when Ireland won the Six Nations.

Meanwhile, Ryan Baird has also been included in the back-row, while Joe McCarthy is ruled out due to injury with Iain Henderson named among the replacements.

Caelan Doris captains the side from the number eight position while Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki join up in the centre, with Robbie Henshaw on the bench.

Advertisement

Ireland XV v England

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Finlay Bealham

4. James Ryan

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Cian Healy

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Iain Henderson

20. Jack Conan

21. Conor Murray

22. Jack Crowley

23. Robbie Henshaw

Written by Sinead Farrell and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.