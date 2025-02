IRELAND WILL PROVIDE Ukraine with an additional €50m in non-lethal military support next month, but will do so outside of the EU’s European Peace Facility mechanism, which has been hamstrung due to obstruction by Hungary.

Tánaiste Simon Harris will brief Cabinet this morning about Ireland’s ongoing support for Ukraine during its full-scale invasion by Russia, the three-year anniversary of which falls next Monday.

The unilateral move to provide the €50 million worth of support comes as Ireland has struggled to fulfil commitments to provide €250 million in support to Ukraine under the EU-wide mechanism, while the Ukraine Assistance Fund remains blocked at EU level by Hungary.

To date, Ireland has paid €130m in support for Ukraine since the war began.

The Tánaiste will also tell Cabinet he believes Ireland needs to issue a strong statement of solidarity with Ukraine ahead of the anniversary of the full-scale invasion.

The move by Ireland to provide more aid outside of the EU mechanism comes in the wake of speeches by US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth in Europe last week, which shocked many EU leaders who support Ukraine.

Hegseth said that the US could no longer guarantee European security and also ruled out Ukraine joining Nato. The US comments have left EU leaders scrambling, with French President Emmanuel Macron hastily convening a meeting of fellow leaders yesterday.

US President Donald Trump held a “lengthy and highly productive” phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Wednesday, and US officials are due to meet Russian counterparts in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, today.

European leaders have expressed concerns that Ukraine may be frozen out of negotiations on how to end the war.

Meanwhile, Harris will travel to South Africa later this week to attend a meeting of the G20, where Ireland will be a guest country at the forum for the first time.

The G20 is an international economic forum that includes 19 individual nations, as well as the European Union and the African Union.

Simon Harris, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, is expected to tell his Cabinet colleagues that Ireland’s provides a unique opportunity to strengthen our place in the world and influence international affairs.