MINISTER FOR JUSTICE Helen McEntee will sign bilateral agreements with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) covering extradition and mutual legal assistance. Dáil approval for the agreement is to be sought to allow the treaties to enter into force.

McEntee said that the agreements will “further improve the effectiveness of co-operation between Ireland and the UAE in fighting crime and facilitating extradition”.

“This process is about putting those at the top of ­organised crime behind bars and holding them responsible for their actions. Any person involved in organised crime should know there is no hiding place; you will face justice.

“Many organised crime gangs think they can evade justice by crossing borders; they cannot. There can be no hiding place anywhere in the world for criminals,” she said.

Irish and Emirati authorities have been cooperating in their investigations into the Kinihan Organised Crime network for a number of years.

Last year, during a visit to Dubai by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, the prospect of an extradition treaty was raised, as part of broader discussions on cooperation.

A month later, in October 2023, a number of Emirati police officials visited Dublin to assist with investigations into “transnational organised crime”.

Earlier this month, leading member of the Kinihan cartel, Seán McGovern, was arrested in Dubai. It is understood that he had been in hiding in Dubai since 2016.

McGovern is a key suspect in the murder of Noel “Duck Egg” Kirwan in 2016. Kirwan was an associate of Gerard “The Monk” Hutch, the Kinahan’s main opponents. McGovern had been shot in an attempt by the Hutch group to assassinate Daniel Kinihan at the Regency Hotel the same year.

He is considered the second-in-command of Daniel Kinihan. A sanctions document issued by the US Treasury said that “evidence indicates that all dealings with Daniel Kinahan go through Sean McGovern”.

The Treasury has also issued a $5,000,000 reward for information on any of the three key Kinahan personnel – Christopher, Daniel or Christopher Jr.