Ireland 15

France 27

Daire Walsh reports from Kingspan Stadium

DESPITE FINDING THEMSELVES within touching distance during a tense second half of action, Ireland eventually fell to a 12-point loss at the hands of France in the opening round of the 2025 Women’s Six Nations at Kingspan Stadium this afternoon.

You have to go back to the 2017 edition of the championship for the last time Ireland defeated France in an international encounter – a converted try from Leah Lyons helping them to secure a 13-10 victory in Donnybrook on that occasion. France appeared set for another convincing day at the office when Gabrielle Vernier and Marine Menager tries propelled them into a 14-point cushion by the 19th minute.

Yet with Aoife Wafer and Neve Jones registering five-pointers either side of a 20-minute red card for Vernier, Scott Bemand’s charges were very much in the mix at the Belfast venue. Another Wafer try left just two points between the teams inside the final quarter before France rallied in the closing moments to deny the hosts a major scalp.

