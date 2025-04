Wales 14

Ireland 40

Nathan Johns reports from Rodney Parade

SIX-TRY IRELAND comfortably saw off Wales with an impressive all-round display in Newport. The result, a bonus-point victory, leaves Ireland needing just one match point against Scotland next week to finish third in the Six Nations for a second consecutive year.

Aoife Wafer, Dorothy Wall and Linda Djougang all crossed for a pair of tries each, Ireland withstanding an early Welsh lead and a first-half yellow card for Dannah O’Brien to build a 26-point winning margin.

