IT WILL BE a cloudy drizzly day in most areas, with temperatures remaining mild, but it is expected to get significantly colder at the beginning of next week.

According to Met Éireann there will be some mist and fog this morning that will clear to a mostly cloudy day with patches of drizzle. Highest temperatures will be 11 to 14 degrees.

Tonight will remain cloudy, as will tomorrow, with patches of rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 are expected.

Tomorrow night will see rain sweeping across the country, and temperatures will begin to drop then. Saturday will see a mixture of cloud, and some sunny spells.

Saturday night will be wet, with temperatures dropping to between three and seven degrees. Sunday will be slightly colder with another mixture of sun and showers.

Temperatures are due to drop below freezing on Sunday night, with lows of -2 forecast. Monday will be cold and dry at first, but becoming cloudy and showery as the day progresses.

In general, temperatures are set to fall throughout next week.