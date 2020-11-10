Status Yellow rain warning valid for ten counties overnight

A STATUS YELLOW rain warning is in place for five counties until Wednesday evening.

Met Éireann issued the warning for Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Mayo and Galway on Tuesday morning.

The warning has been in place from 6pm and remains valid until 6pm tomorrow.

A further warning has also been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Tipperary, valid from 5am to 5pm on Wednesday.

Met Éireann said that 30-50mm of rain is expected in affected counties, with higher amounts in mountainous areas.

The forecaster also warned of flooding in parts, with reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

Elsewhere, rain will gradually become widespread across the country overnight with some very heavy falls, especially in western and southern counties.

It will also be windy in parts, although temperatures will be relatively mild with lows of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.

The wet weather will continue tomorrow, with further heavy rain to start, although this will ease off across the west and southwest in the afternoon and eastern counties in the evening hours.

Strong and gusty southerly are also expected throughout the day, with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees Celsius.