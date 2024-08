IRELAND HAS QUALIFIED for the women’s 4x400m final after a fantastic performance in Paris this morning.

A storming final leg from Sharlene Mawdsley saw the team claim an automatic qualification place in the final behind Jamacia and the Netherlands with a time of 3:25.05.

Sophie Becker opened the relay for Ireland with an impressive 50.90-second leg, passing the baton to Phil Healy and then Kelly McGrory who both ran the 400m in around 52-seconds.

Mawdsley finished the job for Ireland with a blistering 49.65-second final leg that saw the team book a place in the final.

The final will take place tomorrow 10 August at 08:14pm and the team will be hoping for a similar performance that could put them in contention for a medal.