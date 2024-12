THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will play Hungary, Armenia and either Portugal or Denmark in their qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup.

The draw took place in Zurich today, with Ireland placed in Group F as third seeds.

Portugal face Denmark in a Nations League playoff in March, with the winners of that tie joining Ireland’s pool.

Advertisement

Hungary were drawn as second seeds, with Armenia completing the group.

Northern Ireland are in Group A alongside Slovakia, Luxembourg and the winner of the Germany v Italy playoff.

More to follow…

Written by Ciarán Kennedy and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.