WATCH: Which classic folk song deserves to be called Ireland's favourite?

THE SEARCH IS on to find Ireland’s favourite folk song after more than a thousand people voted for the tune they think is the country’s best.

A new series set to air on RTÉ this weekend, and hosted by songstress Mary Black – Ireland’s Favourite Folk Song – will showcase the songs that the nation voted for.

Some 1,300 votes were cast and deliberated on by a panel of judges consisting of music lovers and experts, including UCD historian Diarmuid Ferriter and Clare musician Ruth Smith.

Throughout the five-part series, well-known faces from across the country will take to the stage with their own rendition of the top 10 folk songs as chosen by the public, while also deep-diving into the history behind them.

Some of the artists on the line-up for the show include Ham Sandwich frontwoman Niamh Farrell, teen singing sensation Sibéal, and Conor O’Brien from indie folk band The Villagers.

Other artists performing include Saint Sister, The Henry Girls and Steo Wall.

Here are all the stars and their songs, which are set to feature across the five episodes.

Ireland’s Favourite Folk Song airs on RTÉ One on Sunday at 7.30pm.

Only a Woman’s Heart – Saint Sisters

Óró Sé Do Bheatha Bhaile – Lumiere, Síbeal and Nicola Joyce

Rocky Road to Dublin – Lankum

The Town I Loved So Well – The Henry Girls

The Green Fields of France – Niamh Farrell and Niall Hanna

The Foggy Dew – Daoirí Farrell

Danny Boy – Declan O’Rourke

A Rainy Rainy Night in SoHo – Steo Wall

On Raglan Road – Villagers

The Parting Glass – Freddie White

The public can vote for their favourite performances here.