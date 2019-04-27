This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
WATCH: Which classic folk song deserves to be called Ireland's favourite?

Artists including Ham Sandwich frontwoman Niamh Farrell and The Villagers perform tracks chosen by the public.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 12:01 PM
6 minutes ago 520 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4608180

THE SEARCH IS on to find Ireland’s favourite folk song after more than a thousand people voted for the tune they think is the country’s best.

A new series set to air on RTÉ this weekend, and hosted by songstress Mary Black – Ireland’s Favourite Folk Song – will showcase the songs that the nation voted for.

Some 1,300 votes were cast and deliberated on by a panel of judges consisting of music lovers and experts, including UCD historian Diarmuid Ferriter and Clare musician Ruth Smith.

Throughout the five-part series, well-known faces from across the country will take to the stage with their own rendition of the top 10 folk songs as chosen by the public, while also deep-diving into the history behind them.

Some of the artists on the line-up for the show include Ham Sandwich frontwoman Niamh Farrell, teen singing sensation Sibéal, and Conor O’Brien from indie folk band The Villagers.

Other artists performing include Saint Sister, The Henry Girls and Steo Wall.

Here are all the stars and their songs, which are set to feature across the five episodes.

Ireland’s Favourite Folk Song airs on RTÉ One on Sunday at 7.30pm.

Only a Woman’s Heart – Saint Sisters

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

Óró Sé Do Bheatha Bhaile – Lumiere, Síbeal and Nicola Joyce

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

Rocky Road to Dublin – Lankum

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

The Town I Loved So Well – The Henry Girls

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

The Green Fields of France Niamh Farrell and Niall Hanna

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

The Foggy Dew – Daoirí Farrell

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

Danny Boy – Declan O’Rourke

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

A Rainy Rainy Night in SoHo – Steo Wall

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

On Raglan Road – Villagers

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

The Parting Glass – Freddie White

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

The public can vote for their favourite performances here

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

