IRELAND’S FIRST EVER velodrome, which is to be located at the National Sports Campus, has been given the green light to progress by government.

Along with the indoor cycling track, a 12-court badminton centre is also to be developed at the national sports facility.

The facility will comprise of a 250 metre cycling track, with the 12 badminton courts located in the in-track area.

Spectator seating and ancillary facilities will also be included at the centre in Blanchardstown, with works scheduled to be completed in 2027.

With the new facilities up and running, it will mean that track cyclists, in particular, will no longer need to travel abroad to train.

Minister for Sport Catherine Martin and Minister of State for Sport Thomas Byrne have given approval today for the two projects to proceed to tender.

The two ministers said they are committed to ensuring that Irish athletes have the best training facilities to reach their goals.

“As we proudly support Team Ireland at the Olympic and Paralympic games in Paris, the National Velodrome and Badminton Centre will support the next generation of athletes,” Martin said.

The state-of-the-art track cycling facilities will ensure athletes can train and compete at home, and will allow athletes in both sports to reach optimal performance levels on the international stage, added Martin.

Byrne said he understands that continued government investment is essential to increasing participation levels in all sports, across all sectors of society.

“In order to achieve our participation targets, we must continue to provide world-class sporting facilities. The addition of the National Velodrome and Badminton Centre to our National Sports Campus shows our commitment to supporting athletes from the grassroots to the high performance level,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Sport Ireland, Dr. Úna May described the progress as an “exhilarating next step in advancing what is already a world-leading location for sport”.

Top-class training facilities will allow Ireland host competitions and significantly enhance the high-performance environment on the Sport Ireland Campus, she added.

“It’s exactly the sort of continued investment that is absolutely crucial for boosting participation from grassroots levels to elite athletes. We’re all enjoying the Olympics, and this will only enhance high-performing Irish cyclers’ chances of international, Olympic and Paralympic medals in the future,” she said, adding that she can’t wait to see the positive impact the facilities will have in cycling and badminton.