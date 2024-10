THE NEWEST SERIES of Ireland’s Fittest Family, scheduled to begin on Sunday, has been postponed following the death of one of this year’s contestants.

In a statement, staff at RTÉ and Kite/Amino productions – who produce the programme – extended their deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and friends of the person who died.

The person died subsequent to the completion of the series, the statement said.

Ireland’s Fittest Family is one of RTÉ’s most-popular programmes and sees families compete against each other in a series of athletics challenges to win a cash prize.

