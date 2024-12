RTÉ HAVE CONFIRMED that the latest season of Ireland’s Fittest Family will air next month after the show was postponed in October following the death of a 15-year-old contestant days before it was set to air.

Teenager Cillian Flaherty, who was due to appear on the competitive fitness show alongside his family, died suddenly at his home in Whitestown near Blanchardstown, Dublin on 21 October.

Cillian’s death occurred just six days before the latest season of Ireland’s Fittest Family was due to air on the evening of Sunday 27 October.

Cillian filmed the show with his family over the summer, and was remembered by his school Blakestown Community School in Blanchardstown as a popular student who will be “hugely missed”.

In a statement shortly after the tragic news broke, RTÉ announced the broadcast of the latest series of Ireland’s Fittest Family was postponed “following the death of one of this year’s participants subsequent to the completion of the series”.

Advertisement

It is not yet known how far the Flaherty family progressed in the show, but RTÉ confirmed this week that Cillian’s family have watched the latest series, and have given their “full support” for the airing to go ahead in January.

“The decision to delay Ireland’s Fittest Family was made to honour Cillian Flaherty’s memory and provide space for his family during such a difficult time,” an RTÉ spokesperson said.

“We once again extend our deepest condolences to all those affected and thank our audience for their understanding.”

The upcoming season is expected to feature a tribute for 15-year-old Cillian.

RTÉ have said that they will announce its new year schedule, which includes Ireland’s Fittest Family return, in the coming weeks.

Traditionally, the show would have aired on a Sunday evening, but with Dancing with the Stars starting in three weeks’ time and running until March, RTÉ bosses have decided to air the show on Saturday evenings from early January.

The upcoming 12th season of Ireland’s Fittest Family with feature coaches Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary, Donncha O’Callaghan and Sonia O’Sullivan. Presented by 2FM DJ Laura Fox, the show pulls in over 400,000 viewers every week.