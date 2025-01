IRISH AIR TRAFFIC controllers have issued a strongly-worded warning for pilots and aircraft professionals to show them “respect and dignity” after an incident of “abusive behaviour”.

The unprecedented plea was issued in a so-called Notice to Airmen or NOTAM by AirNav Ireland, the agency in charge of air traffic control in this country, in recent days.

NOTAMs are international air traffic warnings and advice for pilots which usually denote dangerous areas, no fly zones, dangers at airfields and advisories on routes through contested or wartime air routes for civilian flights.

The warning from Irish air traffic controllers was issued by staff based in Shannon.

Advertisement

It called on pilots and aircraft professionals who contact Shannon’s Aeronautical Information Services – which gives critical safety messages to incoming and outgoing airplanes – to avoid abusive behaviour, warning that any such emails or calls will be recorded.

It reads: “Contacting AIS by email or telephone: When interacting with our AIS please remember that our AIS staff deserve respect and dignity in their workplace. Abusive behaviour towards any member of the AirNav staff will not be tolerated and will be recorded and if necessary, communication ceased”.

The Journal contacted AirNav Ireland but they would not reveal what prompted the warning.

AirNav Ireland provides air traffic management services for the 451,000 sq km of airspace controlled by Ireland. The airspace over Ireland and into the Atlantic is a critical gateway for flights between Europe and North America.

In 2023 AirNav Ireland was separated from the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), the state’s regulator.

AirNav Ireland is a semi-state entity and has taken on the commercial activities from the lucrative air routes.