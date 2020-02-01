Quiz: What is the name of this Irish bridge?

Name this bridge in Dublin. Wikimedia Samuel Beckett Bridge James Joyce Bridge

Dean Swift Bridge George Bernard Shaw Bridge

What is this bridge in Waterford called? Wikimedia The River Nore Bridge The River Suir Bridge

The River Barrow Bridge Droichead na Déise

This railway bridge is in which Irish town? Wikimedia Athlone Mullingar

Newbridge Roscommon

Name this bridge in Derry. The Love Bridge The Hope Bridge

The Peace Bridge The Faith Bridge

This bridge in Dublin was recently re-named after in Irish rebel. It is called... Wikimedia The Pádraig Pearse Bridge The Sean McDermott Bridge

The James Connolly Bridge The Tom Clarke Bridge

This bridge across the River Shannon is called... Wikimedia Battlebridge Roosky Bridge

Shannonbridge Tarmonbarry Bridge

This bridge in Co Antrim is called... Wikimedia The Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge The Copeland Islands rope bridge

The Iron Islands rope bridge The Giant's Causeway rope bridge

This bridge on Achill Island is called... Wikimedia Daniel O'Connell Bridge Isaac Butt Bridge

Charles Stewart Parnell Bridge Michael Davitt Bridge

This railway bridge is called... Wikimedia The Gleensk Viaduct The Shannon River Viaduct

The Boyne Valley Viaduct The St Patrick's Viaduct