Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 1 February, 2020
Quiz: What is the name of this Irish bridge?

Test yourself.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 9,094 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4985046

IRELAND’S LONGEST BRIDGE, the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge, officially opened earlier this week – and at 887m, it’s a long one.

But how well do you know the country’s other bridges? Test yourself with our quiz below.

Name this bridge in Dublin.
Wikimedia
Samuel Beckett Bridge
James Joyce Bridge

Dean Swift Bridge
George Bernard Shaw Bridge
What is this bridge in Waterford called?
Wikimedia
The River Nore Bridge
The River Suir Bridge

The River Barrow Bridge
Droichead na Déise
This railway bridge is in which Irish town?
Wikimedia
Athlone
Mullingar

Newbridge
Roscommon
Name this bridge in Derry.
The Love Bridge
The Hope Bridge

The Peace Bridge
The Faith Bridge
This bridge in Dublin was recently re-named after in Irish rebel. It is called...
Wikimedia
The Pádraig Pearse Bridge
The Sean McDermott Bridge

The James Connolly Bridge
The Tom Clarke Bridge
This bridge across the River Shannon is called...
Wikimedia
Battlebridge
Roosky Bridge

Shannonbridge
Tarmonbarry Bridge
This bridge in Co Antrim is called...
Wikimedia
The Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge
The Copeland Islands rope bridge

The Iron Islands rope bridge
The Giant's Causeway rope bridge
This bridge on Achill Island is called...
Wikimedia
Daniel O'Connell Bridge
Isaac Butt Bridge

Charles Stewart Parnell Bridge
Michael Davitt Bridge
This railway bridge is called...
Wikimedia
The Gleensk Viaduct
The Shannon River Viaduct

The Boyne Valley Viaduct
The St Patrick's Viaduct
This bridge in Dublin is the oldest crossing of the Liffey. It is called...
Wikimedia
O'Connell Bridge
Grattan Bridge

O'Donovan Rossa Bridge
Father Matthew Bridge
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
What are ewe doing?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Turtley awful
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Fintastic
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Clever cat
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Top dog
Top dog
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (4)

