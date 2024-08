AN IRISHMAN WHO was working in the United States as a chef has died after being shot outside his own restaurant.

Fox News reports that the victim was Shaun Brady, who owned Brady & Fox restaurant in Kansas City.

Kansas City police told Fox that officers responded to that address on Wednesday night following reports of a shooting. They found a man dead.

Witnesses said Brady had been trying to stop someone breaking into a car.

No one has been arrested.

Brady had appeared on the Fox News channel several times to do cooking demonstrations and promote Irish Fest, a local cultural celebration, which takes place again this weekend.