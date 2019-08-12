Irish child (5) in critical condition after being discovered in pool in Spain

AN IRISH CHILD is in a critical condition in a Spanish hospital after being discovered in a swimming pool in Alicante.

The child, who local media reported is five years old, was discovered at around 8am this morning by a local in Orihuela Costa in Alicante.

The boy was staying in the Aldeas de Aguamarina Complex, which is around 10km south of Torrevieja.

Local media said that a woman performed CPR on the child before an ambulance arrived.

The child is on life support in hospital.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the incident.