Dublin: 16 °C Monday 12 August, 2019
Irish child (5) in critical condition after being discovered in pool in Spain

The child is understood to have gotten into trouble at 9am this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 12 Aug 2019, 1:59 PM
52 minutes ago 10,617 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4762412
Image: Shutterstock/Bohbeh
Image: Shutterstock/Bohbeh

AN IRISH CHILD is in a critical condition in a Spanish hospital after being discovered in a swimming pool in Alicante. 

The child, who local media reported is five years old, was discovered at around 8am this morning by a local in Orihuela Costa in Alicante. 

The boy was staying in the Aldeas de Aguamarina Complex, which is around 10km south of Torrevieja. 

Local media said that a woman performed CPR on the child before an ambulance arrived. 

The child is on life support in hospital. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the incident. 

Garreth MacNamee
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

