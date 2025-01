THE IRISH DEFENCE Forces are investigating a suspected hazing incident in an army barracks after which a photograph of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

It is understood the incident happened late last year and involved a class of recruit soldiers.

A photograph circulating on line shows a soldier on the floor and wrapped tightly in a sheet with tape fixed across his mouth.

The photo shows a fellow soldier – apparently the photographer – standing in a selfie pose and pointing a finger toward the camera, with other soldiers standing around the man on the ground.

The soldier in the foreground and two other members behind him appear to be smiling.

It is understood that Military Police are investigating the incident. A key consideration for the probe will be to determine if the soldier who was tied up and photographed consented to the situation.

A Defence Forces spokesman said: “We are aware of a photo of an incident from last year and an investigation is ongoing.”

IRG report

The development comes in the context of an increased focus on alleged abusive behaviour in the Defence Forces in recent years.

A report entitled the Independent Review Group on Dignity and Equality (IRG) in the Defence Forces, published in 2023, outlined untested claims by serving and former members of the Irish Defence Forces around allegations of abuse.

One of the areas covered in the study was around so-called hazing. Hazing is a practice which can be seen as an initiation in group settings which can involve violence or embarrassment. It can also be part of a bullying campaign against a person.

While hazing was raised as an issue in the IRG report a tribunal of enquiry led by Ms Justice Ann Power is expected to examine historical claims of the practice to determine their veracity.

That tribunal is currently in its investigation and discovery phase.