NO PLANS HAVE been put into effect for Irish troops to evacuate Irish citizens from Iran and Israel, as the conflict between the two nations enters its seventh day.

Sources have told The Journal that there are not yet any proposals to deploy an Emergency Civil Assistance Team (ECAT) to the region.

It is understood that the Army Ranger Wing, which was previously been deployed with ECATs in Afghanistan and Sudan, has not been ordered to prepare for Irish evacuations from Iran or Israel.

Meetings have taken place among partner countries, along with Ireland, and sources said it is at the level of “seeking advice and assistance”.

Air evacuations of Irish citizens from Iran would be extremely dangerous - the nation’s airspace is a de facto no-fly zone due to extensive bombing and rocket launches.

Missile strikes between Iran and Israel have rapidly intensified since Israel launched a pre-emptive attack which targeted Iran’s nuclear programme and killed high-ranking members of its military and Revolutionary Guard, prompting Iran to retaliate.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has reportedly approved war plans that include plans of attack on Iran, but has not given final approval for action to be taken.

Tehran has said that American involvement will escalate the conflict into a total regional war.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Claire Byrne show this morning, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris confirmed that there are 29 Irish citizens currently in Iran, along with 12 dependents.

The majority of Irish citizens in Iran are located in or around the capital city, Tehran, Harris said.

Smoke rises from a building in Tehran, Iran. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Tánaiste also confirmed there are around 200 Irish citizens in Israel.

Sources have said that the current plan for Irish citizens in Iran will be to advise them to travel by road to Jordan or Azerbaijan, as Iranian airspace remains closed.

The land route from Iran to Jordan would involve travelling through either Iraq or Syria – as such, the route to Azerbaijan, roughly 500km north of Tehran, is the preferred route.

There is no Irish embassy in Azerbaijan – though it is understood that Ireland is working with other nations to return citizens home.

Iranian airspace remains closed. FlightRadar24 FlightRadar24

In Israel, a small number of commercial flights are still departing from major airports, and Irish citizens will be advised to leave the country if possible.

Harris said that Ireland is working with other EU member states to help people leave “when it’s when it’s possible and safe to do so”.

He added that Irish embassies in Tehran and Tel Aviv were in “close contact” with Irish citizens on the ground.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has advised Irish citizens not to travel to Israel or Iran during this period amid the anticipation of further missile strikes from both sides.

In a statement, a DFA spokesperson said: “The Department is advising citizens in both locations to remain vigilant, to monitor developments and media, and to follow advice from local authorities, including when this is to shelter in place.

“All citizens in the region should register with the nearest Irish Embassy, if they have not already done so. Our Embassies are in regular contact with registered Irish citizens.”

Global evacuations

Governments around the world are attempting to evacuate thousands of their nationals caught up in the rapidly spiralling Israel-Iran conflict, organising buses and planes and in some cases assisting people crossing borders on foot.

European countries have already repatriated hundreds of their citizens from Israel.

The Czech Republic and Slovakia said on Tuesday that they had taken 181 people home on government planes.

“It was not possible to send the army plane straight to Israel,” the Czech defence ministry said in a statement, citing the air space closure.

“The evacuees were taken to an airport in a neighbouring country by buses. They crossed the border on foot.”

The German government said flights were scheduled for today via Jordan, while Poland said the first of its citizens were due to arrive back yesterday.

Greece said it had repatriated 105 of its citizens plus a number of foreign nationals via Egypt, while a private plane with 148 people landed in the Bulgarian capital Sophia on Tuesday.

Japan announced this afternoon that two military transport aircrafts are en route to Djibouti in Eastern Africa to organise and stage for the evacuation of roughly 1,000 Japanese nationals in Israel, as well as around 280 in Iran.

Meanwhile, the United States ambassador to Israel yesterday announced plans for evacuating Americans by air and sea.

The embassy is “working on evacuation flights & cruise ship departures” for “American citizens wanting to leave Israel,” Mike Huckabee posted on X.

With reporting from Niall O’Connor and Jane Moore