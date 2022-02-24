#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 24 February 2022
Advertisement

Irish Government officials have ruled out an Afghan-style Ukrainian rescue mission

There are currently 70 Irish citizens in Ukraine.

By Niall O'Connor & Christina Finn Thursday 24 Feb 2022, 5:56 PM
33 minutes ago 2,282 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5692646
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard as people try to leave at the Kyiv train station.
Image: Emilio Morenatti
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard as people try to leave at the Kyiv train station.
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard as people try to leave at the Kyiv train station.
Image: Emilio Morenatti

IRISH GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS have ruled out an Afghanistan-style rescue mission for Irish citizens and embassy staff in Kyiv.

Irish Army Ranger Wing troops and diplomats travelled to Afghanistan last year following the fall of Kabul to rescue Irish citizens from the city.

In the case of the Ukraine invasion, security and diplomatic sources have told The Journal that there is little prospect of aircraft reaching Kyiv. 

There are a total of 70 Irish citizens in Ukraine who have registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs. The Irish embassy in Kyiv is currently closed. 

Two Irish diplomats in Kyiv have been moved to a safe location along with EU colleagues. It’s understood that anyone leaving Ukraine will have to do so by road as the country’s airspace currently isn’t safe. 

In the case of the rescue of diplomats, it’s believed the plan is to meet them at the border and drive them across to, most likely, Poland or Romania. From there they would be evacuated home to Ireland or continue their work from their new location.

Diplomatic sources said that roads leading from Kyiv were “in total gridlock” and that the airspace is closed.

“It’s not good, it’s war,” they said. They added that this is an unprecedented situation to a degree, and government is waiting to see what Russia’s next move might be.

ukraine-tensions Traffic jam as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. Source: Emilio Morenatti

Security sources have said that it is anticipated that the Russian military invasion would focus on seizing all locations to the east of the Dnieper River which includes the city of Kyiv. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Russian paratroopers are engaged in battles with Ukrainian forces at an airbase a short distance from the capital.  

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said two Irish families are currently in Ukraine for surrogacy reasons, and the Department of Foreign Affairs is in contact with them to ensure their safe passage from the country.

Advice from the Department has been issued, with all Irish citizens in Ukraine being urged to shelter in a secure place.

However, the Department said: “Citizens should consider leaving Ukraine if they judge it safe to do so, depending on their location and prevailing circumstances.”

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor & Christina Finn

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie