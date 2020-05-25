Hairdressers drawing up plans to allow salons and barbers to re-open early

THE IRISH HAIRDRESSERS’ Federation (IHF) will present a number of recommendations to the government that they say could allow salons to open early.

Under the government roadmap for lifting Covid-19 restrictions, hairdressers and barbers are not set to open until phase four, currently expected to begin on 20 July.

The IHF recommendations are expected to cover critical day-to-day operations of salons that will enable them to re-open in a manner which is safe to both staff and customers.

The group, which is the trade association for Irish hairdressers and represents over 400 salons, says its recommendations are being developed with the input of a health and safety expert.

“Foremost in our thoughts is the well-being of our staff and the safety of our customers,” incoming President of the Irish Hairdressers Federation, Danielle Kennedy said.

“The recommendations will radically change how we do our business, which will see the extensive use of PPE and sanitisation procedures.’’

It’s expected that the group’s final document will include over 110 specific recommendations, and will be presented to the government later this week.