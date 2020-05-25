This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 25 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hairdressers drawing up plans to allow salons and barbers to re-open early

Hairdressers and barbers are currently not set to open until phase four.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 25 May 2020, 7:03 AM
43 minutes ago 6,655 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5106632
Image: Shutterstock/t.max
Image: Shutterstock/t.max

THE IRISH HAIRDRESSERS’ Federation (IHF) will present a number of recommendations to the government that they say could allow salons to open early.

Under the government roadmap for lifting Covid-19 restrictions, hairdressers and barbers are not set to open until phase four, currently expected to begin on 20 July.

The IHF recommendations are expected to cover critical day-to-day operations of salons that will enable them to re-open in a manner which is safe to both staff and customers.

The group, which is the trade association for Irish hairdressers and represents over 400 salons, says its recommendations are being developed with the input of a health and safety expert.

“Foremost in our thoughts is the well-being of our staff and the safety of our customers,” incoming President of the Irish Hairdressers Federation, Danielle Kennedy said.

“The recommendations will radically change how we do our business, which will see the extensive use of PPE and sanitisation procedures.’’

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It’s expected that the group’s final document will include over 110 specific recommendations, and will be presented to the government later this week.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie