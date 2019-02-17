This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 17 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

If you're Irish and living in the UK, you have to travel home to vote now

Irish citizens’ rights to fly home to vote expires after 18 months of residency in the UK.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 17 Feb 2019, 10:30 AM
19 minutes ago 2,444 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4495051
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

IRISH CITIZENS LIVING in the UK will need to fly home if they want to vote in the European elections, which are being held at the end of May this year.

Before Brexit, Irish citizens living in the UK could vote in the EU elections in their British constituencies – to vote in their Irish constituency they would have still needed to travel home. 

Because of Brexit, Irish citizens will now need to travel home to vote.

The ‘home-to-vote’ right also expires after 18 months of non-residency, after which Irish citizens living abroad can’t take part in any elections in Ireland.

However, post-Brexit Irish citizens will still retain the right to vote in Westminster and local elections the same way British citizens may vote in Dáil and county council elections but are excluded from constitutional referenda here.

Political commentators and analysts have speculated that if there is an extension of Article 50, that the UK could take part in the European elections. Ukip founder Nigel Farage has already said that he will run as a Brexit Party MEP candidate if this were to happen.

European Parliamentary elections Source: Niall Carson

If Article 50 is extended, the maximum date they could extend it to would be 1 July, as this is the time by which MEPs take their seats for the new European Parliament term.

The European Parliament is encouraging citizens in its 27 remaining EU member states to get involved in its elections and increase voter participation in the wake of Brexit.

In the 2014 European elections, 52.4% of the Irish electorate voted, compared with the EU average of 42.6%. Just 21.4% of young Irish electorate voted however, which is lower than the EU average of 27.8%. 

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, the Department of Housing, Government and Local Elections said that every Irish adult citizen resident in an EU state and registered to vote is entitled to vote in the European Parliament elections in Ireland.

Irish citizens living in an EU can also vote in the European elections in that country; but cannot vote in more than one constituency or country.

“In general, Irish citizens resident outside the State do not have an entitlement to vote in the European Parliament elections held in Ireland.”

The Department of Housing and Local Government has said that while the Department would encourage people to vote in the European elections, “no specific campaign proposals are envisaged”.

The Department has an annual voter registration week in November when people are encouraged to check the register to ensure that they can vote in all elections for which they are eligible, it said in a statement.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Investigation launched after Defence Forces member accidentally discharges weapon at petrol station
    39,633  50
    2
    		Man arrested by gardaí after walking into Dublin pub with a gun yesterday evening
    34,495  12
    3
    		How many food businesses received closure orders last month? It's the week in numbers
    34,169  2
    Fora
    1
    		How to silence your 'inner lawyer' and voice stronger opinions
    99  0
    2
    		For crypto startups seeking 'legitimacy', new anti-money laundering laws are a double-edged sword
    80  0
    The42
    1
    		'I don't think I've seen one person drink a beer in my entire time there ever'
    47,759  12
    2
    		Mullinalaghta dream dies in Thurles as 14-man Dr Crokes book All-Ireland final spot
    45,730  26
    3
    		'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    39,068  35
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Is Aldi's charcoal mudmask a patch on GlamGlow? We put it to the test
    15,698  0
    2
    		Armie Hammer's story on Graham Norton made everyone feel better about their festive fails
    15,637  4
    3
    		I tested some of Boots' lowest rated makeup to see if it was actually any use
    6,115  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Nicolas Maduro claims US has 'war plans against Venezuela' as Guaido mobilises aid volunteers
    Former Fox News host Heather Nauert pulls out of bid to become next US ambassador to UN
    COURTS
    Jury to consider verdict in trial of man accused of murdering former soldier
    Jury to consider verdict in trial of man accused of murdering former soldier
    Teen who threw stone at another youth's head is jailed for a year
    Garda tells murder trial that accused told him there were only two tanks on his farm
    GARDAí
    Man arrested by gardaí after walking into Dublin pub with a gun yesterday evening
    Man arrested by gardaí after walking into Dublin pub with a gun yesterday evening
    Gardaí issue appeal to find two men missing from Tallaght since early February
    Have you seen this girl? She was last seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday
    DUBLIN
    Work finally begins to refurbish The Liberties' Peace Park
    Work finally begins to refurbish The Liberties' Peace Park
    'It was many things to many people': This Temple Bar landmark closes today
    BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie