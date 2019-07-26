This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish man (38) dies in Australian truck crash

Seamus Walsh had been living in Australia for several years with his young family.

By Sarah Slater Friday 26 Jul 2019, 2:05 PM
1 hour ago 11,589 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4741816
Highway near Nabiac where the collision occurred.
Image: Live Traffic NSW
Highway near Nabiac where the collision occurred.
Highway near Nabiac where the collision occurred.
Image: Live Traffic NSW

AN IRISH MAN has died in a horrific road crash in Australia.

Seamus Walsh (38) originally from Ballyhale, Co Kilkenny was killed when his truck collided with another on a highway in New South Wales late last night. 

Mr Walsh had been living in Australia for several years with his young family. Locals in his native Kilcready were shocked to learn the news of his death this morning.

Details of the fatal crash are still emerging.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Bobby Aylward who knows the family said: “It’s very sad news for a local family and everyone is very shocked on hearing (what has happened).

“I just spoke to Rena this morning and she is devastated. (Our thoughts) are with his family parents, Pat, Rena, Liam and Claire.”

According to Mirage News and Australian Abc broadcaster, investigations are underway following a fatal truck crash on the state’s Mid North Coast overnight.

About midnight, emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway, south of Nabiac, near Forster, following reports two B-doubles travelling northbound had collided.

The second driver was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

Officers from Manning-Great Lakes Police District established a crime scene and with the assistance of the Crash Investigation Unit, are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report is being  prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Sarah Slater

