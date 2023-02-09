Man arrested after Irishman killed in shooting in Australia

A MAN HAS been arrested after an Irishman was shot dead in New South Wales, Australia.

In a statement today, police in New South Wales said the body of a man in his 30s was found at a home in the Central Tablelands region.

The incident happened in the town of Oberon - around 180km west of Sydney.

Officers from Chifley Police District were called to Jenolan Street shortly after 8am where they found the body of a man suffering a gunshot wound.

He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he died at the scene.

The man is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 30s.

A 57-year-old man was arrested at the house and taken to Oberon Police Station to assist with inquiries.

A spokesperson for the Australian police said: “A crime scene was established, which will be examined by specialist forensic police, and a firearm has been seized for further examination.

“Initial inquiries suggest the two men were known to each other.

“As investigations continue, anyone who may have information that could assist is urged to contact Oberon Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it is offering consular assistance to the family of the deceased.