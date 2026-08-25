'A crisis in parenting' and insufficient government support leading to ‘burnout’ in principals

FOUR IN FIVE principals in Irish schools say they are experiencing a moderate to high level of work-related burnout, new research says.

A survey conducted by Dublin City University (DCU) researchers showed the majority of school principals work over 50 hours a week, cannot avail of their annual leave requirements, and don’t feel sufficiently supported by the Department of Education.

The Principal Occupational Wellbeing Report 2026, published today, highlights struggles faced by principals. Many feel they are under significant pressure due to the role’s expectations.

Over 900 principals contributed their experiences to the study.

Of the respondents, 95% said both general workload and “unrealistic” expectations from the Department of Education were primary contributors to their reported burnout.

Close to a third (28%) of principals described their mental health as poor or very poor. Across all respondents, 81% said they found the state mental health support services for principals and teachers to be poor or very poor.

Two in 10 indicated they are unlikely to continue in their role over the coming year.

Some of the feedback submitted by principals pointed to the overwhelming responsibilities not only to provide learning and guidance, but to deal with an array of issues that extends to building maintenance.

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“The role of a teaching principal is all-consuming, and I am exhausted all the time,” one person wrote. “I spend most of my weekends and holiday time doing school work too.”

Another wrote of their qualms with their role: “Too many demands on one person, demands from staff and parents, the level of support from outside agencies dropping, the fact that none of our children with extremely complex needs are getting the support they need outside of schools from the HSE/other agencies.

“The school is now a place where people learn everything, there is a crisis in parenting.”

A third principal said they are meant to be in charge of teaching and learning. “I cannot tell you the last time I worked on anything teaching and learning related! I am expected to know about solar panels, leaking roofs, replacing taps and all sorts of other building-related items.

“I do not know how this job is sustainable; in fact, I am extremely close to quitting.”

One of the report’s co-authors, Dr Sabrina Fitzsimons, said the data suggests a potential sustainability crisis.

Her colleague Prof Catherine Furlong, noted that a “significant challenge” has emerged for principals in recent years due to the lack of a clear remit and job specification.

“In turn what we’ve seen is they are wearing many hats; everything from HR functions and people management, to teaching, organising maintenance of the school grounds, engaging with external agencies, managing tenders, the list of escalating tasks goes on.”

The third author, Dr Damien Burke, said that while Ireland is fortunate to have a “committed and skilled” principal community, DCU’s research shows many of those in the role “are paying too high a personal price for this dedication”.