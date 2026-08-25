GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Seaweed harvesting

1. The maritime regulator is investigating multiple claims that illegal seaweed harvesting is taking place in special areas of conservation, The Journal Investigates can reveal.

United Nations

2. Two Irish human rights organisations are to address UN member states today to warn of what they say is a risk of “backsliding” on human rights and equality in Ireland.

School stress

3. Four in five principals in Irish schools say they are experiencing a moderate to high level of work-related burnout.

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Budget spending

4. Ireland would be better off creating its own fiscal rules to rein in spending instead of relying on the EU’s framework, which gives the government too much leeway, according to the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council.

Ukraine

5. Andy Burnham said he is planning on travelling to the US in September to join European leaders in lobbying President Donald Trump on support for Ukraine’s defence.

France

6. A tornado tore through a village in southwestern France on Monday, injuring 41 people and damaging hundreds of homes.

Horse Sport Ireland

7. Horse Sport Ireland has gone bust and was yesterday given the protection of the High Court as an interim examiner was appointed in a bid by its directors to save it.

Lockerbie bombing trial

8. A US federal judge has postponed a trial for a Libyan man charged over the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, citing the discovery of new evidence that defence lawyers want to examine.

Proposed Dublin ice hockey arena

9. The company behind the Sphere in Las Vegas, Yankee Stadium in New York and the Aviva Stadium has released computer-generated images showing the design of a planned events arena in Cherrywood in south Dublin.