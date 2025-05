TWO IRISH NATIONALS have been arrested in Spain’s Costa Blanca on suspicion of the attempted murder of an Irish man, who is currently fighting for his life in intensive care.

The 21-year-old was shot in the head on 13 May near a popular shopping centre in the town of Orihuela Costa, south of Alicante.

Spain’s civil guard confirmed that two male suspects were arrested this week in connection with the shooting. The men, aged 27 and 45, are also both Irish nationals.

A spokesperson for the civil guard said today that the shooting victim remains in intensive care in hospital, two weeks after the incident occurred.

Investigators are understood to have made inquiries about the victim and his close circle as part of their probe into the shooting.

“Part of the evidence collected was a bag with a revolver, ammunition and the victim’s telephone,” a spokesperson for the civil guard confirmed.

Both Irish suspects were arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide. One of their homes was also searched.

A court in Orihuela Costa has remanded one of the men in prison, while the other has been released on bail as a suspected accomplice but banned from leaving the country.

Detectives did not comment on the motive behind the shooting.

None of the three men involved have been named.

#OperacionesGC

Dos detenidos por disparar en la cabeza a un joven en Orihuela Costa (Alicante), la víctima es un joven irlandés de 21 años que permanece ingresado en la UCI.https://t.co/AcLksHDpFm pic.twitter.com/UdXn1Xibnn — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) May 27, 2025

The civil guard have since released video footage of the gun and ammunition seized, as well as images of one of the suspects being taken into custody in handcuffs.