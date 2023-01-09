Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

International

#BRAZIL: Authorities in Brazil have vowed to protect democracy after thousands of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed congress, the supreme court and the presidential palace, with more than a thousand protesters arrested.

#UKRAINE: Two British men have gone missing in Ukraine, the country’s national police said.

#OZONE LAYER: The ozone layer is on track to fully recover within four decades as vital repair efforts are proving successful, a report published today has revealed. Scientists have hailed the progress as “fantastic news.”

#PAKISTAN FLOODS: The United Nations’ Secretary-General today called for “massive investments” to help Pakistan recover from last year’s devastating floods and better resist climate change, as financial pledges poured in.

Parting Shot

RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCED the six-strong shortlist of contenders to be chosen as Ireland’s entry into this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place in Liverpool on Saturday, May 13.

Despite failing to win the contest since 1996, Ireland still holds the record for highest number of contest wins, with a total of seven.

The entry of John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten of legendary punk band The Sex Pistols, and his band Public Image Ltd has stolen the headlines , but here are the five other songs that will go before the public for the chance to perform under Ireland’s banner this summer.