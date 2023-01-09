Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 9 January 2023 Dublin: 5°C
RollingNews.ie Khuslen Anglim and Egshigelen Sandagsuren marking the start of the Dublin Lunar New Year, the year of the rabbit, at the Dublin city farn in St Anne Park Raheny. Photo Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
# the evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Monday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
2.1k
0
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

 

International

#BRAZIL: Authorities in Brazil have vowed to protect democracy after thousands of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed congress, the supreme court and the presidential palace, with more than a thousand protesters arrested.

#UKRAINE: Two British men have gone missing in Ukraine, the country’s national police said.

#OZONE LAYER: The ozone layer is on track to fully recover within four decades as vital repair efforts are proving successful, a report published today has revealed. Scientists have hailed the progress as “fantastic news.”

#PAKISTAN FLOODS: The United Nations’ Secretary-General today called for “massive investments” to help Pakistan recover from last year’s devastating floods and better resist climate change, as financial pledges poured in.

 Parting Shot

RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCED the six-strong shortlist of contenders to be chosen as Ireland’s entry into this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place in Liverpool on Saturday, May 13.

Despite failing to win the contest since 1996, Ireland still holds the record for highest number of contest wins, with a total of seven.

The entry of John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten of legendary punk band The Sex Pistols, and his band Public Image Ltd has stolen the headlines , but here are the five other songs that will go before the public for the chance to perform under Ireland’s banner this summer. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     