Saturday 21 December, 2019
'A shining light': Tributes to Irish nurse killed by falling tree branch in Melbourne

The Donegal woman has been named locally as Mary Ellen Molloy.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 12:49 PM
29 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

AN IRISH NURSE in Australia has died after a tree branch fell on a taxi she was travelling in with friends.

The Donegal woman has been named locally as Mary Ellen Molloy. The incident occurred at 9pm local time yesterday on a major road in Melbourne.

The Age reports a friend sitting beside her in the taxi was also injured and is in a stable condition in hospital, while another friend and the driver escaped injury.

GAA club, CLG Ard Na Rátha in Ardara, paid tribute to the Donegal woman, posting a photograph of her on its Facebook page and describing her as a person who “lit up every room she walked into”.

Source: CLG Ard Na Rátha

“Her love for her family was always so evident whenever they were together,” the club said.

“As a community we have lost yet another shining light and as ever we will do whatever we can to assist them at this terrible time.”

In a statement, the Royal Melbourne Hospital, where the 26-year-old worked, said it is supporting the family and colleagues of the nurse.

“We send our deepest sympathies to the nurse’s family and friends, who are grieving over this heartbreaking loss.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance to the woman’s family. 

