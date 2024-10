IRISH PEACEKEEPERS HAVE facilitated the successful resupply of Polish manned outpost UNP 6-50 and Irish camp UNP 6-52, due to the successful route clearance operation from Irish Camp Shamrock (UNP 2-45) to both locations.

UNP 6-52 is the smaller of the two Irish camps. It is an outpost on the frontier between Israel and Lebanon. There are approximately 30 soldiers stationed who patrol a line of withdrawal along the so-called Blue Line.

Their role is to monitor and record incidents and report their observations back to the United Nations.

All Irish peacekeepers remain well and accounted for.

An extraordinary set of pics of Irish soldiers clearing a path to resupply their colleagues at UNP 6-52 and Polish soldiers at 6-50. @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/dDFEcyhlQG — Niall O’Connor (@NiallJournal_ie) October 20, 2024

“This multi-phase operation was meticulously planned with the force protection of the soldiers being a priority,” a statement from the Defence Forces said.

“A broad spectrum of skills and capabilities within the 124th Inf Bn were utilised to ensure safety and mission success.”

The Force Commander Lieutenant General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz, also took this opportunity to visit the Blue Line positions.

The sustainment of the Blue Line Posts will allow for the continued occupation and operation from these positions.

Irish peacekeepers continue to monitor and report any violations of UNSCR 1701 by all parties involved, maintaining an independent and impartial stance.