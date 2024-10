THE UNITED NATIONS has confirmed that Israeli troops have left their position near the UN peacekeeper bases where Irish peacekeepers are stationed in southern Lebanon.

Irish troops have been hunkering down in bases along the Blue Line at the Lebanon-Israel border as part of UNIFIL.

UNIFIL in Lebanon’s south had warned that Israel’s operations near one of their positions were dangerous and compromised their safety.

The Journal obtained photographs that show Israeli tanks apparently using the Irish outpost at 6-52 inside Lebanon, just a few hundred metres from an Israeli base inside Israel near Avimim.

The Israeli military (IDF) had asked UNIFIL personnel to leave some of their bases in the south of Lebanon, but the UN forces have stayed put, choosing to remain as observers to the conflict.

Conversely, the UN had asked Israel to withdraw from its position but they have not responded to that request.

The Journal understands that Camp Shamrock received a radio message around two hours ago from the Lieutenant in charge of 6-52. They then waited to confirm the news before relaying the message to Dublin.

Sources say negotiations are continuing between UN and Israel to give safe passage to resupply outposts.

This evening, Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin confirmed that the Israeli troops had moved away from where the Irish troops are stationed.

I’ve been informed by our Defence Forces Chief of Staff and the UN that IDF activity around Post 652 has ceased.



“I’ve been informed by our Defence Forces Chief of Staff and the UN that IDF activity around Post 652 has ceased,” Martin said.

“Welcome news. I pay tribute to our personnel who continue to serve with distinction in the interests of peace.”

He also shared footage of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaking to RTÉ this evening, where he also confirmed the news.

“Yesterday, I had a chance to speak with your prime minister and after that, I did a number of démarches with different entities, and I can now tell you that those Israeli tanks and other armed elements that were around the 6-52 position have left,” Guterres said.

Taoiseach Simon Harris this evening welcomed the development, but said the situation in Southern Lebanon remains “tense and dangerous” and will be monitored and reviewed “very closely”.

“The safety of our soldiers is paramount and when I spoke to Secretary General Guterres last night he was completely at one with me on the urgency of the situation. I thank the Secretary General for his efforts following our discussions. It is important to note that our troops are highly trained and professional and they continue to do their jobs,” Harris said.

Situation Update on Irish Defence Forces serving with overseas missions in Lebanon for family members



In a statement this evening, the Irish Defence Forces confirmed that there are no IDF personnel or vehicles observed in the vicinity of 6-52.

“The Defence Forces reconfirms that all personnel in Lebanon are well and accounted for. They are well equipped with sufficient provisions to ensure long term sustainability during their mission,” the statement reads.

“This includes adequate supplies of rations and water, which are essential to meet the operational needs of the troops throughout their deployment. A bulk delivery of locally purchased food was received by troops in UNP 2-45 today. Troops in UNP 6-52 remain stocked and have yet to open their ration pack stores.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the families of our personnel for their support and understanding during this critical mission. Your strength enables our soldiers to carry out their roles effectively. We will continue to keep you updated on any developments, and thank you for your continued support.”

There are 364 Irish personnel deployed in UNIFIL – 353 deployed with the 124 Infantry Battalion, 6 with UNIFIL HQ in Naquora, 3 in UNIFIL Sector west HQ and 2 with Observer Group Lebanon (OGL).

With additional reporting from Jane Matthews