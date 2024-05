NEW LOBBYING SANCTIONS come into effect tomorrow which will mean that Ministers, Ministers of State, special advisers and prescribed public servants who don’t comply with the one year “cooling off period” before engaging in lobbying can be fined €25,000, and banned from lobbying for two years.

These rules are enforced by the Standards in Public Office Commission Office (SIPO).

SIPO will also be introducing a new contravention to the Regulation of Lobbying and Oireachtas act, which will cover the taking of any action by a person that has the intended purpose of avoiding the obligations to either register or submit lobbying returns to the the regulator.

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said that this move will “further strengthen Ireland’s lobbying laws”.

He added that lobbying is an “essential part of the democratic process.”

“It is essential, however, that this activity is transparent and open to public scrutiny. The public need to be able to monitor the potential influence that interest groups and representative bodies have on public policy issues and decisions,” Donohoe added.