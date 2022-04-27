Irish Rail to hire onboard officers to enforce seat reservations and help disabled passengers

IRISH RAIL IS recruiting 30 new customer service officers who will be posted onboard trains to provide customer support and sell tickets.

The officers will be expected to ensure that seat reservations, which allow passengers to book a particular seat that will display their name or booking number above it, are observed.

Additionally, they will be tasked with providing reliable and improved assistance to mobility-impaired passengers.

The railway operator is hiring officers in Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Mallow, Sligo, Tralee, Westport and Waterford. The offered salary starts at €31,000 per year, with a maximum of €41,000 after ten years.

The scope of the role also includes “providing an onboard channel for ticket sales and first class upgrades” and “assisting customers during in-service disruption situations, including arranging connections and transfers”.

Irish Rail Chief Executive Jim Meade said that the recruitment campaign is part of an “ongoing programme of enhancing customer service and ensuring that all customers receive the care and support needed when they travel with us”.

“The response from customers to Onboard Customer Service Officers has been extremely positive, and we are looking for motivated, proactive candidates who are passionate about customer service,” Meade said.

“With our investment plans we are set to expand greatly in the years ahead, meaning not only is this an excellent opportunity in itself, but it will provide a strong career path within our company.”

The selection process for the positions includes online assessments, a competency-based interview, and medical and reference checking.

The online application system will close when it reaches the desired number of applicants.