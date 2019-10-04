Drumcondra station reopened after truck hit bridge at North Strand

DRUMCONDRA STATION HAS reopened after being impacted by a truck hitting a bridge at North Strand earlier this evening.

The truck has since been cleared and the Hazelhatch to Newbridge service is resuming. Delays of up to 30 minutes can be expected.

Train services from Grand Canal Dock to Hazelhatch were suspended and trains had stopped serving Drumcondra station after a truck hit a bridge at North Strand this evening.

Dart, Northern Commuter and Enterprise services are operating but could be impacted by knock-on delays.

Services were suspended through Connolly station after the crash.