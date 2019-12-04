This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trains suspended in Dublin after truck hits bridge

The collision took place at a bridge on Erne Street at around 12.30pm.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 12:49 PM
55 minutes ago 7,929 Views 20 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

TRAIN SERVICES HAVE been suspended between Grand Canal Dock and Pearse Street stations in Dublin after a truck hit a bridge. 

The collision took place at a bridge on Erne Street at around 12.30pm. 

Services have been suspended as Irish Rail deals with the issue, with the company saying an update will follow after the bridge is inspected.

Iarnród Éireann will also provide updates on services when they are available.

It is the third time in a number of weeks that services have been suspended in Dublin as a result of a collision.

Services were affected last Friday morning after damage was caused to a barrier at a level crossing in Dublin 4. And trains were also suspended earlier last month after a truck hit a bridge at Bath Avenue in Sandymount.

