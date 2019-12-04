Trains suspended in Dublin after truck hits bridge

TRAIN SERVICES HAVE been suspended between Grand Canal Dock and Pearse Street stations in Dublin after a truck hit a bridge.

The collision took place at a bridge on Erne Street at around 12.30pm.

Services have been suspended as Irish Rail deals with the issue, with the company saying an update will follow after the bridge is inspected.

Iarnród Éireann will also provide updates on services when they are available.

It is the third time in a number of weeks that services have been suspended in Dublin as a result of a collision.

Services were affected last Friday morning after damage was caused to a barrier at a level crossing in Dublin 4. And trains were also suspended earlier last month after a truck hit a bridge at Bath Avenue in Sandymount.