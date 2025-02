AN IRISH SONGWRITER has shared his excitement after winning his first Grammy for a song he co-wrote for American singer SZA.

Cian Ducrot from Co Cork had a successful night at the Grammys this weekend when SZA’s hit Saturn won Best R&B song.

“Never stop dreaming guys! Anything is possible,” Cian wrote on social media after his win.

“I’m shook. I don’t even have the words to be honest. This is just a dream I had and yesterday I lived it,” he said.

“I am so blessed and grateful.”

The 27-year-old is also a singer in his own right, with singles like All For You and I’ll Be Waiting.

Cian and his fellow co-writers gave a lighthearted interview to the Recording Academy – the organising body behind the Grammys – after they were handed the award.

Asked about how it felt to win the award, Cian joked: “I pooped my pants a little bit, personally.”

One of his co-writers Jared Solomon jumped on the bandwagon to say that he “diarrhea-ed really hard”.

The collaborators joked about the songwriting process too, with Cian saying: “I might come up with something on the toilet, on the bowl, and bring it in and one of the boys does the same.”

At the end of the interview, Cian gave a shoutout to his mother: “Love you, Mom. My Mom doesn’t know what the Grammys are, but love you.”